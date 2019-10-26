Lucky Laois EuroMillions ticketholder scoops a huge prize

A EuroMillions player in Laois has woken up €400,907 better off this morning after matching five numbers and one lucky star number on last night’s EuroMillions draw

This winner came agonisingly close to a an even bigger win as the player was just one number short of scooping the entire whopping €61,669,532 jackpot when the draw was made on Friday, October 25.

The National Lottery has appealed for its participants in Portlaoise to check their tickets as this golden Quick Pick EuroMillions ticket was sold at the Dunnes Stores in the Kyle Shopping Centre, Portlaoise.

While this Laoais winner won €400,907 another EuroMillions player in Ireland matched five numbers and won themselves a tidy €56,035. This winner bought their lucky ticket online. In total, more than 53,000 Irish EuroMillions players won prizes on last night’s draw.

The winning EuroMillions numbers for last night’s draw were: 34, 37, 39, 40, 50 and the Lucky Star numbers were 04 and 10.

A National Lottery spokesperson called on everyone who played to check their ticket.

“We are urging all our EuroMillions players across the country, whether they played online or in one of our 6,000 agents all over the country, to check their tickets to see if they have won prizes but particularly those who played in Portlaoise as somebody has won this €400,907 bonus. This person was so close to being Ireland’s 15th EuroMillions jackpot winner.

“If you find you are the winner of the €400,907 prize, be sure to sign the back of the ticket, keep this valuable piece of paper safe and contact our prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to come to the National Lottery to get your prize. We’d also encourage our online players to check their emails to see if they have won the €56,035 prize,” said the spokesperson in a statement.

The lotto says that nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. In total more than €5.4 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 32 years ago. In 2018 alone, more than €228 million was raised; the equivalent of €625,000 a day in support for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.