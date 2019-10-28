Laois Council sacrfices income to encourage new building

County Hall is set to forego at least €1 million income to encourage building in Laois.

County councillors voted this week to extend what's called the Development Contribution Scheme.

This scheme allows Laois County Council to charge developers a contribution on every new home. The money is diverted to roads and other infrastructure to be developed by the council.

When the existing scheme was adopted in 2017 a special housing delivery incentivisation clause was inserted to encourage construction.

The council discounted by half the fee it charges on new homes from €4,000 per unit to €2,000 per unit.

Councillors were told this week that the discounted charge will apply to 78 homes yielding a possible income of more than €150,000 instead of potential €300,000.

In an effort to encourage more building the council asked councillors to extend the scheme this week.

A document proposing an extenstion to the discount programme said about 500 units are under construction around Laois. Most are located in Portlaoise. Some of the houses listed were planned as far back as 2003.

It asked councillors to approve the application of the scheme to these homes to support their 'deliver and full occupation'.

At the discounted rate, the council will be paid more than €1 million a write down on what could be expected.

The discount scheme was due to run out in December 2019. The councillors backed management's request for it to be extended to November 2021.

Councillors were also given a list of housing developments that have permission. The biggest is Maryborough Village. The first homes in this estate were built during the Celtic Tiger era when development levies earned huge income for councils.

The estate ground to a halt due to the economic crash. The council also had to intervene after the estate was left abandoned and unfinished.

The council's County Development plan estimates that

2,136 residential units will come on stream by the target year 2023 when the levy scheme expires.

The discount scheme was conceived after the Government launched Rebuilding Ireland–Action Plan for Housing & Homelessness which is the strategy to address the housing crisis.