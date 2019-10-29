Laois makeup artist launches product line with leading Irish brand

A well-known Laois makeup artist has teamed up with a leading Irish cosmetics brand to launch her own signature collection.

Ruth Bergin, a native of Abbeyleix, is widely regarded as one of Ireland's leading makeup artists. She currently divides her time between her studio in Shankill, Dublin and her studio Portlaoise.

Bergin has amassed a huge following on social media with her Instagram page boasting 39,000 followers and her Facebook page has over 16,000 likes.

Ruth's mother, Blathnaid, is a sister of celebrity chefs Darina Allen and Rory O'Connell while she is also somewhat of a food guru herself as she runs the successful 'The Business of Food' consultancy service. Ruth's father, Jimmy, runs the well-known Bergin's Jewellers on Main Street, Portlaoise.

Her brother Tim was part of the Ballyroan Abbey side that captured the Laois Intermediate and Leinster football titles in 2008 before going on to forge a career as a professional Rugby League player across the pond.

Rebeluna Cosmetics is a cosmetic brand based in Ireland and is owned by make-up artist, business-woman and mum of two, Lauren Cleare, from Birr Co. Offaly.

Popular success has seen the range grow steadily in Ireland and international with an extensive collection of brushes, as well as the addition of re-usable lashes and now the new Rebel Collection lash trio set. The brand is a firm favourite with top Irish make-up artists such as Ruth Bergin, Laura Ward, Kate McCormack and MRS Make-up.

In what is the brand’s first collaboration, with top Irish make-up artist Ruth Bergin - The Ruth Bergin "The Signature Collection" (RRP €95) contains a set of 8 luxury professional make up brushes (5 brand new styles) and a brand new luxury blending sponge. Created for both the professional make-up artist and make up enthusiasts, Ruth has created a fabulous collection of her very own "must haves".

Check out www.rebelunacosmetics.ie for a list of stockists.