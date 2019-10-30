Many households object to Bord na Móna waste biogas plant in Laois

Nearly 100 households around Portlaoise have lodged objections to Bord na Móna's plan to build and run a major waste recycling plant near the Mountrath Road.

As of last Friday, October 25, 84 Laois County Council had recorded nearly 84 submissions against the plant that will produce biogas, liquid fertiliser and by product to cover a superdump.

Some of the submissions set out detailed arguments against the project but many of the objects are based on a template which reflects the organised nature of the opposition.

The residents say odour from waste lorries will cause stress and reduce quality of life for familes.

“It could lead to headaches, nausea, stress, anxiety and vomiting,” says point one.

The objects say there is 'huge concern' against a non air tight but covered lagoon which will have a holding capacity for 55,000 million litres.

The say the use and possible release of chemicals could have long-term the negative health effects.

Concerns are raised with the volume of traffic will dramatically increase with up to 150 movements daily.

“The movement of lorries and plant itself will increase noise levels for residents and, due to the fact that the plant does not yet exist, assesments and estimates of noise levels are simply that, estimates. There is no plant in Ireland of comparable size currently,” say the objections.

The objections say vermin will increase while it will have a huge impact on the natural flora and fauna of the bog and natural landscape which it is proposed could be converted into a tourist destination or recreational facility.

The objections say the plan is contrary to Laois bye-laws on waste management and concerns about the impact on water quality and availability are also raised.

The residents feel the location will devalue properties.

The residents also say there has been an absence of appropriate consultation in early stages.

Several residents have added specific concerns such as the impact on private water supplies.

The residents who have objected to the project live in Portlaoise town and close to the site off the Mountrath Road.