Huge Bord na Móna application for biogas wast plant before Laois council

Portlaoise is facing a potential 30,000 extra truck journeys a year as part of a project which will see 80,000 tonnes worth of wasted rotted near the town to produce gas and material to cover a supper dump.

These are some of the outcomes outlined by state-owned company Bord na Móna in what is one of the biggest and most complex planning applications submitted to Laois County Council in recent years.

The application lodged in the name of Bord na Móna Powergen Ltd is volumnious in length and sets out in detail what the company is planing to do at the edge of cutaway bog at Cúil na Móna just off the M7 motorway and the R445 Mountrath road.

In the non-technical summary lodged with the council, the company says the closest houses to the site is 500 metres. It is 2.3 kms from the nearest housing estate in Portlaoise by road.

it wants to reprocess 80,000 tonnes of organic waste on the site. The company refers to the waste as 'feedstock supply'.

The company, which owns big waste collection firm AES, has three sources of raw material for the so-called 'anerobic digestion process': brown bin houshold waste, industrial biodegradeable waste and agricultural residue ( poultry litter).

It says there is a potential regional supply of 655,979 tonnes annual available. The largest supply available is brown bin waste but Born na Móna says it can draw on 270,000 of such waste annually.

The plant can handle animal byproduct requiring Department of Agriculture validiation.

The company says it has chosen anerobic digestion because it can rot waste without oxygen. The primary advantage is that it can produce a bio fertiliser to improve soil and methane gas which can be used as fuel.

Between 3,000 to 4,000 tonnes of solid byproduct will be used for the Drehid landfill owned by the company in Kildare.

Some 90% of the other byproduct is a liquid digestate. The company says this could be dischrarged into the sewerage system or treated onsite and discharged as surface water. The company proposes spreading it on land as a fertiliser.

A key part of the project is the renewable gas facility. The biogas will be captured from two treatment processes in digestion tanks.

The company says the plant can produce 7 million cubic metres of bio methane gas that can be injected into the national gas grid.

The company says this will offset cabon emissions and be good for the economy.

A 2.3km gas pipeline will be laid along the Mountrath Road to the nearest gas connection point at Bellingham housing esate on the outskirts of Portlaoise.

Bord na Mónd says anerobic digestion is a continous process and the plant will operate on a three shift 24/7 basis. Waste deliveries and collections will 'only' occur from 8am to 6.30pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 1pm on Saturdays.

The application sets out varying levels of traffic impact but that for a 'robust evaluation' of the likely impacts, the company's non-technical summary says it is assumed for the purposes of this traffic assessment that the HGV traffic generation of the site will be 83 movements per day. The company says truck traffic will be at its peak during the (slurry) spreading season.

The company expects most trucks to arrive at the site off the nearby M7 motorway. However, it does predict trucks to use the Mountrath R445 regional road. A roundabout is planned to mitigate safety issues.

Bord na Móna argues that even at robust peak periods, HGV traffic is not likely to exceed NRA guidlines.

The company says significant volumes of peat and clay will be needed to facilitate construction work which will employ 180 workers.

The company envisages that it will be operational by 2022.

Depite the extent of the project, Laois County Council expect to have reached a decision by the end of November this year.

The company assesesed six sites within the 80,000 heactares of land it owns in the midlands. Portlaoise was deemed most suitable.