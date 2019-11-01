Big haul of heroin seized by Laois Gardaí

Laois Gardaí have seized a "sizeable quantity" of heroin while on patrol.

Gardaí at Portlaoise have reported uncovering the heroin while on a "proactive patrol" in the Ballydavis area of Portlaoise.

It took place last Friday night to Saturday morning from October 25 to 26.

"Portlaoise Gardaí ... recovered a sizeable quantity of heroin which is currently being subject to forensic analysis to determine value and purity. This seizure will further reduce harm in our Communities," the Laois Offaly division report on their Facebook page.

They are appealling to any people that may have seen suspicious activity in the Ballydavis area last Friday night and Saturday morning to contact Portlaoise Gardaí on 0578674100.