Disabled parking at Mountmellick post office in Laois

Parking spaces for drivers with disabilities and over 55s are to be designated at the new Mountmellick Post Office.

The post office moved to a new location at the Connolly Street shopping area last June 2019.

Cllr Paddy Bracken tabled a motion to the October meeting of the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick municipal district to put a designated disability parking space beside the new office replacing existing general parking spaces.

Laois County Council agreed and is also going to add an Age Friendly parking space.

“I appreciate this. There is a difficulty there, this will be a relief to people. At the old post office they had parking,” Cllr Bracken said.

Age friendly parking spaces are courtesy spaces similar to parent and baby spaces and are subject to the normal parking fees. The public is asked to respect these spaces and leave them free but unlike wheelchair spaces they are not obliged by law to do so.

“You can get an Age Friendly pass by applying to our community section. They are typically for over 55s. Not all elderly people have disabled passes,” said engineer Orla Barrett at the meeting.