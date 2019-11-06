Train service disruption details in the coming weekend due to maintenance

Dublin Cork and Limerick train line services are set to be disrupted this weekend with service cancellations and bus transfers among the resulting restrictions that will impact several Munster and Leinster counties.

Irish Rain says Portlaoise Commuter services will also be affected as will commuters using Ballybrophy by the upgrade works.

For those people who are travelling to Dublin and hope to use public transport, Irish Rail says Dart services are also restricted.

Cork, Limerick, Tralee

On Saturday, November 9 Irish Rail says the following changes will apply.

21:00 hrs Dublin Heuston to Cork will operate as a bus transfer from Heuston to Portlaoise and Thurles, and a train from Thurles to Cork.

20:25 hrs Cork to Dublin Heuston will operate to Thurles only. Bus transfers will be in operation from Thurles to Portlaoise, Portarlington, Monasterevin, Kildare, Newbridge and Heuston.

22:36 hrs Limerick Junction to Limerick is deferred to 23.21hrs

Sunday 10th November

08:30hrs Hesuton to Tralee is defered to 09:00hrs

10.45hrs Mallow to Cork is deferred to 11.15hrs

10:08hrs Limerick to Ennis is deferred to 10:52hrs

Portlaoise Commuter services

Saturday 9th November

21:05 hrs Dublin Heuston to Portlaoise will operate to Kildare only, bus transfers will be in operation from Kildare to Monasterevin, Portarlington and Portlaoise.

22:10 hrs Dublin Heuston to Portlaoise will operate to Kildare only, bus transfers will be in operation from Kildare to Monasterevin, Portarlington and Portlaoise.

21:25 hrs Portlaoise to Dublin Heuston will operate as bus transfers from Portlaoise to Monasterevin, Portarlington and Kildare, and a train from Kildare to Heuston.

22:02 hrs Kildare to Dublin Heuston is cancelled.

22:30 hrs Portlaoise to Dublin Heuston will operate as bus transfers from Portlaoise to Monasterevin, Portarlington and Kildare, and a train from Kildare to Heuston.

Dart Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th November:

Due to engineering works between Bray and Greystones;

DART services will operate between Howth or Malahide to Bray only.

No DART services will operate between Bray and Greystones.

Bus transfers will operate between Bray and Greystones for DART and Rosslare Europort services.

Dublin Bus and Go Ahead Ireland will accept valid rail passes.

Ballybrophy services

Customers are advised that the 10:05hrs Ballybrophy and Limerick service will be substituted by bus transfers on Mondays to Saturdays from Monday 30th September to Friday 22nd November inclusive.

Saturday 9th November

06:30hrs Limerick to Ballybrophy will operate to Birdhill only, bus transfers from Birdhill to Ballybrophy

16:55hrs Limerick to Ballybrophy will operate to Birdhill only, bus transfers from Birdhill to Ballybrophy

10:05hrs Ballybrophy to Limerick will be substituted by bus transfers

19:30hrs deferred Ballybrophy to Limerick will be substituted by bus transfers



Sunday 10th November, Sunday 17th November, Sunday 24th November, Sunday 1st December and Sunday 8th December

19:45hrs Ballybrophy to Limerick will be substituted by bus transfers

17:20hrs Limerick to Ballybrophy will be substituted by bus transfers



Monday 11th to Saturday 16th November

06:30hrs Limerick to Ballybrophy will operate to Birdhill only, bus transfers from Birdhill to Ballybrophy

16:55hrs Limerick to Ballybrophy will operate to Birdhill only, bus transfers from Birdhill/Ballybrophy

10:05hrs Ballybrophy to Limerick (10:30hrs deferred Sat.) will be substituted by bus transfers

19:05hrs Ballybrophy to Limerick (19.30hrs deferred Sat.) will be substituted by bus transfers



Monday 18th to Saturday 23rd November

06:30hrs Limerick to Ballybrophy will operate to Birdhill only, bus transfers from Birdhill/Ballybrophy

16:55hrs Limerick to Ballybrophy (17:05hrs Advanced Sat.) will operate to Birdhill only, bus transfers from Birdhill/Ballybrophy

10:05hrs Ballybrophy to Limerick (10:08hrs deferred Sat.) will be substituted by bus transfers

19:05hrs Ballybrophy to Limerick (19:25hrs deferred Sat.) will be substituted by bus transfers



Monday 25th to Saturday 30th November, Monday 2nd to Saturday 7th December and Monday 9th to Saturday 14th December

06:30hrs Limerick to Ballybrophy will operate to Birdhill only, bus transfers from Birdhill/Ballybrophy

16:55hrs Limerick to Ballybrophy will operate to Birdhill only, bus transfers from Birdhill/Ballybrophy

10:05hrs Ballybrophy to Limerick will be substituted by bus transfers

19:05hrs Ballybrophy to Limerick will be substituted by bus transfers

Iarnród Éireannsays it is continuing its programme of line improvement works on selected Saturdays, focusing this year on the section between Newbridge and Ballybrophy.

The company says the annual investment of €10 million in line improvements will lead to higher reliability, smoother running of trains and with other works deliver consistent 160kph speeds (100 mph). It says this will deliver journey time improvements for customers.

"We advise customers to check their journey details prior to travelling. For a full list of available services on your day of travel, please check our Journey Planner for all timetable query or click on your route below for a summary service arrangements," says the company.



