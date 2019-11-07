Final decision reached on change of derelict Laois school to housing

Final changes have been approved on housing plans on the site of a derelict Laois school.

Laois County Council has approved changes to previously approved planning permission for nine new houses on the site of Clonaslee vocational school, vacant for the past 20 years.

The school itself is to be partly demolished and extended and the style of the two houses built on it has been altered.

They will be changed from two semi detached single storey houses in the former school, a protected structure, reference number RPS 345, to two dormer type houses including velux windows in the roofs and all ancillary site works and services.

The latest planning application was approved this November 2019.

The original approved plan includes demolition of the ‘scout hall’ is also part of the plan and building three two-storey terraced houses along the cut road and four two-storey semi-detached houses to the rear of the site using new access onto Hillside View estate.

The former technical secondary school in the Slieve Bloom mountain village was up for sale by an auctioneer for just €50,000 in October 2017.

At the time, Laois councillors wanted the site bought by the local authority for new council houses for the area.

Laois County Council granted the initial conditional planning permission to John Rowney to go ahead with building nine houses on the site on June 21 2019.