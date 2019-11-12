Big premises sought for adult education in Portlaoise

A big facility is being sought in Portlaoise for adult education and training and its administration due to the expansion of a local secondary school.

The Laois Offaly Education and Training Board (LOETB) has invited applications from interested parties to supply 10,000 square feet of classroom, teaching and learning space in Portlaoise. The board is also seeking 3,500 square feet of office and administration space in the Laois town.

LOETB Chief Executive Joe Cunningham confirmed that the accommodation is being sought for the Portlaoise Further Education Centre (FEC) which provides adult education in the town.

The Portlaoise FEC is located at the former CBS school in Tower Hill but it has to is to be vacated to facilitate the temporary expansion of a nearby secondary school - Dunamase College. The secondary school is due to move in September 2020.

Mr Cunningham anticipates that refurbishment will be needed at Towerhill to accommodate the secondary school. Work may also have to be carried out on the premises leased for adult education.

He expects the installation of science rooms and other specialist classrooms in Towerhill will be of benefit to adult education in the long run as a new school building is in the pipeline for the Dunamase College.

Mr Cunningham anticipates that adult education will return to Tower Hill when Dunamase moves to its newly built home. He expects progress to be made on the design specifications for the Timahoe Road secondary school within weeks.