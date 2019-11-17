Met Éireann issues Status Yellow low temperature warning

Express Reporter

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Met Éireann issues Status Yellow low temperature warning

WARNING

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow low temperature warning tonight.

It will be very cold Sunday night with minimum air temperatures ranging from -2 to -4 degrees Celsius.

Widespread severe frost with the risk of icy patches.

The warning is valid from Sunday, November 17 at 8pm until Monday, November 18 at 9am. 