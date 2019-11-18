Sewerage upgrade needed in Laois village before new council houses

Ten new council houses are planned to be built in an extension to an estate in Ballyroan but Laois County Council first needs Irish Water to upgrade the village’s outdated sewage treatment station.

The council plans to build ten social houses in the Gleann na Glaise estate, on sites that were once offered as serviced sites but never sold.

An update given at a recent council meeting was that the Stage 3 application has been completed for submission to the Department.

Cllr Mary Sweeney said she was glad to see that the application was ready.

“I would love to see this completed before Michael Rainey leaves. I have had a huge amount of queries. What is the timeframe?” she asked.

The Director of Services for Housing Michael Rainey who is moving to Carlow County Council gave a reply.

“On Gleann na Glaise we have made good progress recently especially with Irish Water,” he said.

Last summer the village's sewage treatment plant was shut down for several weeks during drought conditions, after untreated sewage was found in the Gloreen river, which flows into the protected River Nore.

The waste had to be trucked to Portlaoise sewage treatment plant.