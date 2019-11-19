€50 million will deliver broadband to 12,000 homes in Laois -reveals Minister

Up to €50 million is to be invested to deliver high-speed broadband to Laois under the National Broadband Plan, according to Laois TD and Minister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan.

In a statement, Minister Flanagan described the plans the biggest initiative for rural Ireland since electrification and outlined the first internet hubs in Laois.

Under the National Broadband Plan high-speed broadband is due to be rolled out to the 1.1 million people in the nearly 540,000 premises, 100,000 businesses and farms, and over 600 schools. Internet will be rolled out where commercial operators will not commit to delivering the service.

“This is a landmark day for Laois and for rural Ireland generally. The Government has today (Tue) signed a contract for the National Broadband Plan, which will see an investment of almost €50m to bring high-speed broadband to 12,385 homes across County Laois,” said Minister Flanagan.

“The work will start immediately, with the roll-out of broadband within eight weeks of today’s contract signing. Over 90% of premises in the State will have access to high speed broadband within four years.

“Quite simply this means rural communities in Laois will not be left behind. All of rural Ireland will get the same access to opportunities offered by high-speed broadband as those in urban areas.

“As local Minister, I am very keen that we continue to deliver on transforming the country for the better and providing more opportunities to all in Laois. We have prioritised rural broadband in a most positive way," he said.

Minister Flanagan also named that Laois hubs among the 300 community centres, schools, library hubs and local GAA halls that will be connected to free public high speed broadband during 2020.

Bilboa Post Office, Ardough, Bilboa, Carlow, Co. Laois, R93WN35



Ballyadams National School, Ballyadams, Co. Laois, R14E225



Emo National School, Emo Park, Emo, Co. Laois, R32DX52



Gaelscoil An Tslí Dála, Ballaghmore, Borris-In-Ossory, Co. Laois, R32TN62



Heywood Community School, Heywood Demesne, Ballinakill, Co. Laois, R32FE04



Killadooley National School, Killadooley, Ballybrophy, Co. Laois, R32A726



Knock National School, Spink, Abbeyleix, Co. Laois, R32PT62



Rossmore Killeshin Development Association, Uisean Park, Rossmore, Carlow, Co. Laois, R93W825



Saint Mary's College, Knockbeg, Carlow, Co. Laois, R93RP78



Shanganamore National School, Shanganagh More, Barrowhouse, Co. Laois, R14K659



Vicarstown Community Hall, Mulen, Vicarstown, Co. Laois, R32RX67



Minister Flanagan said Fine Gael is working to ensure rural Ireland is to the fore of the country’s progression and development. "We have a plan for the country, whereas Government critics provide only obstacles. They have no plan, no solutions and no policies for broadband for Ireland.

“The ultimate goal here is to deliver high-speed broadband to homes and businesses all across the country. The delivery of high-speed broadband will be hugely beneficial to economic development and job creation in Laois. It will open up a whole range of possibilities including: flexible and remote working; smart health with online GP and nursing services and medical monitoring; cloud-based services and connected devices; smart farming opportunities; digital learning; and reliable electronic payments and bookings for businesses.

“We want to ensure that people who wish to live and work in Laois are supported in doing so. It is so crucial for balanced regional development that everyone in the country does not have to go to Dublin to work, study or start an enterprise," he said.