Errill charity tractor run presentation

The Errill Annual Charity Tractor Run committee will make a presentation in Ray's Bar, Errill this Friday evening, November 22.

The presentation will be from the proceeds of the recent tractor run, held over the October bank holiday weekend.

This year's run was the sixth, and the total raised was €9,200.

On the night presentations will be made to the two main charities, the Cuisle Centre, and the Irish Kidney Association.

The committee will also be making presentations to a number of local groups, including Errill Tidy Towns, Community Alert and Errill and Kilasmeestia national schools.

This year's run was the sixth and attracted people from all over. A total of 221 tractors participated in the run. The run also paid tribute to the late Jimmy Bergin.

Derek Campion thanked all involved and the people of Errill for their accommodation and for coming out in support of the event.

The presentations in Ray's Bar will get underway at 8pm on Friday, November 22.