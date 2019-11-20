Broadband plan will get Laois commuters off motorways claims councillor

A Laois councillor believes the National Broadband Plan will reduce the number of people forced to commute on motorways out of Laois to Dublin and other locations ever day for work.

Cllr Thomasina Connell welcomed the news that the National Broadband Plan for Rural Ireland will commence roll out in the coming weeks.

"The introduction of the National Broadband Plan is a historic day for rural communities all over Ireland, and particularly in Co Laois where many people are living in small villages and countryside areas and are unable to access high-speed internet which is now, essential to conduct business and even to consider the option of working remotely.

“This plan guarantees high-speed broadband for every home, business and farm in Laois and so ensures that no one person is left behind,” said the Portlaoise Municipal District representative.

The Fine Gael councillor said the opportunities will be far-reaching helping farmers and business. She said it would also provide options for commuters.

“Over 11,000 people in Laois commute outside of the county for work each day and this project will provide options to those who face that daily commute and will, of course, reduce those numbers. Over 90% of Ireland will have access to Broadband as a result of this Plan within the next four years.

“Flexible and remote working is not a new phenomenon in Laois and we have already had the introduction of hubs throughout the County with high-speed broadband and hot desk facilities at Bloom HQ in Mountrath, The Hub in Portarlington, Portlaoise & Portarlington Enterprise Centre, Vision 85 in Portlaoise and The Web Mill in Mountmellick.

“The rollout of this plan bolsters the facilities already provided at these locations and gives greater flexibility to our Community,” she said.

She said the total investment in this project in Co Laois will be €49 Million over the term of the project, being 25 years and will bring high-speed internet to over 12,000 premises.