Row halts Galway Dublin train serving Laois and Offaly
Gardai deal with anti-social behaviour on board
An Irish Rail Dublin to Galway service which stops in Laois and Offaly was halted due to anti-social behaviour.
The 3.35pm train was stopped in Kildare Station for half an hour due to the incident. The train was not due to make a stop in the station.
Gardaí were called to deal with the incident which ran 30 minutes behind as a result. Gardaí have begun to mount special operations on trains serving Dublin because of trouble.
The Dublin to Galway train serves Tullamore and Portarlington.
15:35 Heuston Galway is currently stopped in Kildare awaiting the Gardai due to anti social behaviour. Update to follow— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) November 21, 2019
15.35 Heuston to Galway service has departed at Kildare, operating with a delay 30 minutes https://t.co/fb4cts9OOA— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) November 21, 2019
