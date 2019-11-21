Row halts Galway Dublin train serving Laois and Offaly

An Irish Rail Dublin to Galway service which stops in Laois and Offaly was halted due to anti-social behaviour.

The 3.35pm train was stopped in Kildare Station for half an hour due to the incident. The train was not due to make a stop in the station.

Gardaí were called to deal with the incident which ran 30 minutes behind as a result. Gardaí have begun to mount special operations on trains serving Dublin because of trouble.

The Dublin to Galway train serves Tullamore and Portarlington.

15:35 Heuston Galway is currently stopped in Kildare awaiting the Gardai due to anti social behaviour. Update to follow November 21, 2019