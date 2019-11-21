Big overhaul of a Laois fire station on the cards

Mountrath is in line for a new fire station, according to Laois TD and Minister for Justice & Equality, Charlie Flanagan.

Minister Flanagan said the go-ahead has been given for a rebuild.

“The approval of funding is real progress for Mountrath Fire Station and is something that I’ve been working towards for some time.

“The works involve a new state of the art four-storey fire tower training facility along with garage premises.

“Fire stations and firefighters are a vital service to local communities. I wish to congratulate fire fighters in Mountrath and across County Laois for the work they do protecting the community day and night. The Mountrath works will ensure updated facilities and will assist in the vital works for fire fighters,” he said.

The Leinster Express understands that the Laois Fire and Rescue Services has yet to receive official correspondence from the Department of Housing, Planning & Local Government which will fund the project.