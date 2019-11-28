Fianna Fáil candidate hosts meeting on career options

Fianna Fáil’s general election candidates Pauline Madigan is hosting a public meeting in Portlaoise about post Leaving Cert options.

Ms Flanagan encouraged parents to attend to hear about options.

“As a lecturer in IT Carlow, I am well aware of the benefits of higher education, but I also very strongly believe that equal importance must be placed in encouraging students to choose options such as carpentry, electricians, mechanics, the army and retail jobs. Trade jobs require an intelligent, admirable skillset and already the demand for such jobs is very high,” said the former county concilllor.

The Laois Offaly candidate said a number of experts will be present.

The meeting is free to attend from 7.30pm – 9 pm on Tuesday, December 3 in O’ Loughlin’s Hotel, Main Street, Portlaoise.