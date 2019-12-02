Happy announcement by Laois charity Ben & Jake Connolly Trust

Good news has emerged today in Laois for a little boy who has been waiting a lifetime for a special home.

The Ben & Jake Connolly Trust has revealed that little Ben who is sadly in the final stage of his short life, moved into his new house on Sunday night December 1.

The wheelchair accessible house was built from public donations for Ben and his late brother Jake who died aged 2 and also suffered from the same life limiting Allan Herndon Dudley Syndrome.

His mother Nicolette Connolly posted a delighted statement and lovely photo of a sleeping Ben, on the Ben and Jake Connolly Trust Facebook page.

"Ben conked out in his new bed last night....in THE TRUST HOUSE!!!! Thank you so so much to the community, the trustees, the committee, my dad and his team for all the workmanship put into the house and all his long days, all the various tradespeople who worked tirelessly here - many voluntarily or at a reduced rate, cousins, any media that has helped out...and anyone that I have unintentionally forgotten a HUGE HUGE thank you!!!!!

Definitely small town, big heart

This will make such a huge difference to Ben (video to follow in house) and whatever charity takes over Bens house in time.

Thank you also to the many people who helped out with fund raising from afar also. It was an emotional one with Jake not being here, but you will see from the video he has been honoured in what should have been his room . Thank you, thank you, thank you " Nicolette said.



A fundraising Santa Dash for the Ben and Jake Connolly Trust takes place this coming Sunday December 8 in Mountmellick. It starts at 10.30am from the MDA centre in Irishtown (opposite playground). Register from 9.45am. Adults €10, families €15. Big raffle, Santa and live music.