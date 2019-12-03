EuroMillions - how your county has faired and who are the big Irish winners?

The National Lottery has revealed how Irish counties have faired in the EuroMillions when it comes to creating new millionaires.

The Lottery has also released a list of the big Irish winners in the EuroMillions.

The figures were released ahead of two special ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ draws as part of the EuroMillions draws taking place on Tuesday, December 3 and Friday, December 6. The winners of these raffles will each win a life-changing €1 million.

An ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ was sold in Bracken’s Maxol Gala store on Stradbally Road in Portlaoise.

County No. of prizes above €1 Million Total

Carlow 1 €66,188,316

Clare 1 €1,026,063

Cork 3 €11,950,758

Dublin 12 €525,715,529

Galway 1 €1,005,000

Kerry 1 €1,084,415

Kilkenny 1 €1,000,000

Laois 2 €24,850,078

Leitrim 2 €2,010,000

Limerick 2 €125,088,465

Mayo 2 €43,975,630

Sligo 1 €1,442,087

Tipperary 2 €32,000,000

Waterford 4 €15,801,509

Total 35 €853,137,850

* Statistics compiled from National Lottery claims data from 2004 – 2019.

Here is the roll call of the lucky 14 Irish EuroMillions jackpot winners to date:

July 2005: Dolores McNamara from Limerick, was Ireland’s first and biggest EuroMillions winner scooping over €115 million.

July 2008: A lucky player from Co. Tipperary won a €15 million jackpot with a ticket bought in Carrick-on-Suir in Co. Tipperary.

June 2009: A family syndicate shared the jackpot with a British winner, taking home over €29.4 million with a ticket they purchased in Dublin.

June 2013: A winning ticket sold in Beaumount, Dublin, shared a EuroMillions jackpot worth over €187 million. A Dublin player earned half of the jackpot and picked up over €93 million.

September 2013: A young man from the South East shared a jackpot of over €25 million with a player in Spain, taking home over €12.8 million.

April 2014: A jackpot prize worth €15 million was claimed on a ticket sold in Castlebar, Co. Mayo.

September 2014: An €86.7 million jackpot was won by a syndicate from Dublin. The ticket was sold in Centra, Ballybrack, Co. Dublin.

January 2016: A syndicate of friends won over €66 million, splitting the jackpot of €132,376,632. The ticket was sold in Eason’s store, Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow.

July 2016: 22 colleagues from Dublin Bus won the €23.8 million. The ticket was sold in O’Hanlon’s Portarlington.

January 2017: A Dublin work syndicate claimed the €88.5 million EuroMillions jackpot. The winning ticket was sold at the Applegreen Service Station on the M1 Northbound in Lusk, Co. Dublin.

July 2017: A syndicate from the West of Ireland won a €29 million EuroMillions jackpot. The ticket was sold in Garryduff XL Store on Pound Road, Castlebar in Co. Mayo.

December 2017: A small family syndicate from Dublin won €38.9 million on a ticket purchased in The Village Shop in Malahide Shopping Centre

June 2018: 32 colleagues from Stakelums Hardware store in Thurles Co. Tipperary share a €17 million EuroMillions jackpot with a ticket they purchased at Eason’s Store in Thurles Shopping Centre in Co. Tipperary.

February 2019: The Naul Family Syndicate won €175.4 million on a ticket sold in Reilly’s Daybreak in Naul, Co. Dublin.