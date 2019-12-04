Laois bridge repairs on hold over staffing

A survey of bridges in west and south west Laois to asses the need for repairs will not get underway until a replacement engineer is recruited by Laois County Council.

Cllr John King said many bridges need to be surveyed at the recent Mountmellick Borris-in-Ossory Municipal District meeting.

Mr Edmond Kenny, Laois County District Engineer, replied that the hope is to commence inspections across the district review when an engineer is recruited.

Cllr Paddy Bracken said a lot of work has been done in the district to date.