Man grabbed woman by throat and called her abusive names

A 44-year-old man who grabbed a woman by the throat and called her abusive names has been given a suspended prison sentence.

At last week’s district court, the man was charged with breach of safety order, at a location in Laois on October 12 this year.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on the date in question, the accused breached a safety order.

The accused called the injured party “a stupid c*nt” and grabbed her by the throat, making it difficult for her to breath.

Judge Staines referred to a victim impact statement, in which the injured party said her life changes when the accused starts drinking alcohol.

The injured party said that no woman should have to put up with this.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said that it was a nasty offence and the key issues was the accused’s use of alcohol.

He said there had been no follow up incidents and the accused had since stopped drinking, but he may need more assistance.

Mr Fitzgerald said the accused had no previous convictions and accepted his guilt. He also accepted that his behaviour was inexcusable.

Defence concluded by saying the accused was now staying away from the injured party.

Judge Catherine Staines said it was an appalling way to treat any person, let alone your wife or partner.

She said the offence merited a six-month prison sentence, but as the accused had no previous convictions and had kept his bail conditions, the judge instead suspended the six-month sentence for one year.

A condition of the suspended sentence was that the accused must stay away from the injured party.

“If you threaten or abuse her again you will go to prison,” Judge Staines warned him.