Number of Laois men charged with being drunk in public

A number of Laois men were last week charged with being drunk in a public place.

Aaron Kelly (25), 34 Dr Murphy’s Place, Portlaoise, was charged with being intoxicated in a public place, at the Borris Road, Portlaoise, on November 25, 2018.

Garda evidence outlined that the accused stumbled out in front of a patrol car so the gardaí dropped him home and advised him to stay there.

However, one hour later the accused was observed on the Borris Road with two cans of Bulmers.

The accused had six previous convictions.

The accused told the court he was very sorry and is now attending AA.

Judge Staines applied the probation act, section 1.1.

In a separate case, Gerard McInerney (41), 21 Heathfields, Kilminchy, Portlaoise, was charged with being intoxicated in a public place, at Main Street, Portlaoise, on November 10 this year.

Garda Ward gave evidence that the accused was in the middle of the road, swaying on his feet. There were quite a lot of people present and the accused was walking in and out of traffic.

The accused, who failed to turn up in court, was convicted and fined €100.

And in an unconnected matter, John Hughes (50), The Green, Stradbally, was charged with being intoxicated in a public place, at Main Street, Stradbally, on April 26 last.

Sgt JJ Kirby said the accused had 13 previous convictions.

Sgt Kirby said that the accused had a problem with alcohol, but “was not the worse of them”.

Judge Staines applied the probation act.