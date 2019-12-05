Big Irish Water repair of leak hits rush hour traffic in Portlaoise

Traffic is at a standstill in Portlaoise on Thursday evening as repair work continues on a burst water main in the town nearly more than 24 hours after the problem was identified.

Irish Water crews continued to work at the James Fintan Avenue / Well Road junction on around rush hour.

The short Well Road is closed off to Main Street traffic while there is some disruption to traffic on James Fintan Lalor Avenue where work continued at 5.30pm on Thursday.

Irish Water has said that repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Well Road, Timahoe Road, Portlaoise and surrounding areas. Irish Water said on Wednesday that the work was due to be completed by 1.30pm on Thursday.

The company also said on Wednesday that a traffic management plan would be in place for the duration of the works.

Water supplies have been disrupted since lunchtime on Wednesday due to the leak.