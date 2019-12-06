Gardai seek public's help in search for young missing Laois person

Gardaí wish to seek the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16 year-old, Gearóid Morrissey, who is missing from Mountmellick. Gearóid was last seen on December 1 in Mountmellick.

Gearóid is described as being 5’7’’ in height and of slim build with brown hair and brown eyes. It is not known what he was last wearing, however, it is believed that Gearóid may be in the Roxboro or Henry Street area of Limerick.

Anyone who has seen Gearóid or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on (057) 8674100, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.