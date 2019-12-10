Flu restricts access to the main hospital in the midlands

HSE management at Tullamore hospital has put in place visiting restrictions for two areas of the hospital as the flu virus begins to have an impact.

The public are being asked not to visit the Emergency Department or Medical 3 Ward at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore unless absolutely necessary.

Management also emphasised that you should not visit the hospital if they are experiencing any flu-like symptoms.

The hospital is caring for a number of patients with influenza and flu-like symptoms and, as a consequence of this, has taken the decision to close one medical ward, to prevent further spread of the noro-virus.

The latest Irish Nurse and Midwives Organisation trolley figures say there were 27 patients on trollies in the hospitals Emergency Department on December 10.

Tullamore has a sister hospital in Portlaoise where five patients were on trollies. Naas General had 20 waiting for beds.

The flu virus is understood to be having an earlier impact than usual this winter.