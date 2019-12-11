Plenty of potholes to be filled on roads in southwest Laois

Extensive road repairs are needed for south west Laois on top of a list that already exists, according to councillors representing the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District.

That was the shared view at their recent meeting where two roads not earmarked for worked were highlighted as needing urgent repairs.

Cllr Conor Bergin moved two motions for resurfacing on two stretches of local roads as “a matter of urgency.”

He identified the L1612 between Green Roads and Moanfad/Grangebeg, Borris and Clononeen/Springhill.

This road is in extremely bad condition. There is a lot of traffic,” he said of the first stretch.

Cllr Bergin asked for patching to be carried out and hoped that it could be made a priority for 2020.

Cllr James Kelly supported the call.

He also enquired if a three years roads plan prepared in 2018 could be reexamined due to serious deterioration.

Edmond Kenny said it could be reconsidered but the roads plan would have to be followed.

Cllr Kelly asked for the three year programme to be recirculated.

As for the L5056/L5057, Cllr Bergin said it is also a very busy road and work is urgently needed.

He welcomed the patching work that has been done.

The replies to both motions were identical and indicated that these roads are not on the official council repair radar.

“Laois County Council will assess this road in the overall context of the development of a future roads programme,” said the written reply from the area’s engineer Edmond Kenny.

Municipal District Chairman Cllr John King commented that “a serious programme of work” will be needed in 2020 on the roads which he said are not withstanding the weather.