Laois Offaly candidate who wants to catch green wave ridicules 'parish pump' politicians

A Green Party candidate in Laois Offaly who is hoping to unseat a TD has hit out at parish pump politics in her bid to ride the 'green wave' to the Dáil at next year's general election.

Senator Pippa Hackett, who launches her General Election next week, will be hoping to make it a hat trick of what would be a rapid rise in politics. She was elected to Offaly County Council in May to represent the Edenderry Municipal which takes in Portarlington on the Laois border.

She recently had to give up this position after winning a seat in Seanad Éireann. She will face a sterner test at the General Election as six sitting TDs are fighting it out for five seats in the reunited Laois Offaly constituency. Part of the council electoral area that returned her to Offaly County Council is also going into South Kildare at the election.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Sen Hackett said the climate was the top of her agenda.

“The ecological crisis is here, and it is affecting the people of Laois and Offaly in a very direct way. We are affected by issues such as flooding, and extreme weather events such as storms. We have seen species loss and biodiversity breakdown, job losses in Bord Na Mona and ESB, struggling family farms, and communities divided over renewable energy projects. How we adapt and mitigate climate change and biodiversity loss affects us all. And that is why it is so important to have a green voice for Laois-Offaly," she said.

She hit out politicians who she said are caught up in local issues.

“The people in this constituency need representation in a way they never have had before. The ‘business as usual’ approach is no longer an option. We need representatives who are not caught up in ‘parish-pump’ politics, but who see the bigger picture, and want the best for Laois and Offaly, and our country as a whole. We have the opportunity to be leaders, not followers, and I want to lead that charge.

“The Green Wave is here, and the time is right for a Green TD from this constituency in Dáil Éireann," Senator Hackett concluded.

Sen Hacket campaign launch takes place in Tullamore Court Hotel on Monday, December 16 from 7.30pm.

Sen Hackett said she was looking forward to hosting the event, not only to launch her General Election campaign, but also to thank her local election campaign team, and her fellow Green Party members and supporters for their help and encouragement this year.