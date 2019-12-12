Sewage standoff stopping Laois motorway village from growing

A battle that began 14 years ago to connect homes in a Laois village to a modern sewerage system continued in November with another request for action.

Ballybrittas village has a modern housing estate, Graigaverne which has a pumping station with enough capacity for all existing properties in the village as well as future developments. This was a planning condition at its development.

However “legal issues” continue to prevent the council from taking the estate and its pumping station in charge so the village cannot grow.

Cllr Tom Mulhall tabled a motion to the November meeting of the Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal District, asking for an update on when the development will be taken in charge.

The reply from Angela McEvoy Senior Planner is that “due to an ongoing legal issue, the Graigaverne Housing Estate and the Pumping Station in Ballybrittas is not in a position to be taken in charge”.

“This has been brought to my attention many times. There are 97 houses. This is going to come to a head. There is a separate developer for the houses, Boderg Developments,” he said.

He said it is halting development of Ballybrittas, which is near Junction 15 of the M7.

“As long as we get this reply, Ballybrittas is at a standstill. Land is zoned for residential, for commercial but nothing can happen because any further houses have to be tapped into that pump station. It’s still in the hands of a developer. I’m looking for Irish Water to take it in charge. I’m fighting for the people of Ballybrittas. This is going on the past 14 years,” he said.

Cllr Aidan Mullins claimed that the developer of the pump station is looking for compensation for the extra cost of putting in extra capacity for the village.

“There is a dispute over the amount. I agree it should be resolved,” he said.

Cllr Mulhall warned that the system could break down completely.

“There are three high power pumps and only one is working. The day will come. I could hope it comes over Christmas but I won't. That will bring it to a head. Laois County Council will have to sort it out in an emergency,” he warned.