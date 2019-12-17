Trees clog ‘Third World rivers’ in Laois claims councillor

“Third World rivers” were in his area, declared Cllr Ollie Clooney at a Borris-in-Ossory / Mountmellick Municipal District meeting last week.

He urged the Council to clean the River Gully from Ballacolla down to Moyne, Durrow.

District Engineer Edmond Kenny said the Council would meet Coillte representatives on site in relation to removing fallen trees from the Gully.

“The councillor will be updated on the outcome of this meeting,” added the engineer.

Cllr Clooney wants action.

“This is a bone of contention for me. There are three rivers in my area. When I was a young lad you could walk up the river.

“You couldn’t walk there now. Coillte (the State-owned forestry company) are doing absolutely nothing. Land that never flooded is flooding now. It’s very serious for farmers,” said the Independent county councillor.

Chairman Cllr John King said: “Water has to flow to keep rivers clean.”