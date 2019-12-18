Accident waiting to happen at school in Rathdowney

“An accident waiting to happen.” That was the situation outside St Fergal’s College, Rathdowney, Chairman Cllr John King told a Borris-in-Ossory /Mountmellick Municipal District meeting last week.

Adopted was his call on the Council to give a commitment for next year to install a pedestrian crossing and flashing beacons at the College to ensure the safety of student and adults and those using the playground.

Acting Senior Executive Engineer Farhan Nasiem said road design would review the location and, he added, would prepare a proposal if funds were allocated for a pedestrian crossing.

Chairman King: “Cars are parking on both sides of the road.” Cllr Conor Bergin: “It’s a massive issue.”