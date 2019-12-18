Heavy traffic danger at Emo Court in Laois highlighted

Heavy traffic is causing danger at the entrance to Emo Court in Laois, says a local councillor.

Cllr Tom Mulhall is calling for safety measures at the entrance to the publicly-owned estate from Emo village.

“There is a large volume of traffic through Emo from Junction 15 of people heading to the west of Ireland. There is a pedestrian crossing and a raised table further down but coming down the hill into the village is very busy. Anyone visiting Emo has to come in from that direction,” he said.

He noted that a restaurant and pub in the village were also very busy and had their own carpark.

“I am looking for funding through the RSRM scheme for another pedestrian crossing coming down the hill,” he said.

He tabled a motion to the December meeting of the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District asking Laois County Council to carry out safety measures at the junction.

In reply, the council’s area engineer Farhan Nasiem said he will meet Cllr Mulhall on site.

“Once issues are established Road Design will prepare safety proposals subject to funding being available,” he said.