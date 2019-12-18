'Livid' response as sports centre plan for Portlaoise hits wall

A plan to build a new indoor sports facility in Portlaoise appears to have stalled while money for St Mary’s Hall has been sent back to Government, it emerged at county hall last week.

Councillors were angry with Laois County Council's failure to apply for funds to build a new hall while Portlaoise’s basketball club is paying €40,000 a year in rent going, as one councillor put it, “ from Billy to Jack” for matches and training.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley had asked for an update on progress with the application to secure funds for a sports hall in Portlaoise.

A written reply from Carmel McNicholl, senior executive officer, Community section indicated that the process has not advanced since a report recommended a new centre is needed for indoor sports in Portlaoise.

“In April 2019 Laois County Council completed a needs analysis study on the development of a Portlaoise indoors sports hall facility. The study clearly outlined a local and regional need for such a facility. A suitable site and funding stream will need to be indentified to progress this project,” said the reply.

Cllr Dwane Stanley believes the project is at a standstill.

“I am absolutely livid what’s happened here,” she said.

The councillor said consultants were hired and identified eight sites for a new sports hall. She said that a report carried out was due to be followed by an application for public funding to Government.

“I found out by accident that the application hasn’t been made. I couldn’t believe that. We were completely misled. The last day we met those consultants they said to us they were going to help the (council’s) sports department that they were going to get it in. I found out two weeks ago that this did not happen. It beggars belief,” she said.

Cllr Dwane Stanley compared what has happened to like hoping to winning the lottery and not buying the ticket.

She said the Panthers basketball club is most in need.

“They have 450 members but are using various facilities like St Mary’s Hall, Clonaslee and only recently they are looking to use Portlaoise College. They are going from Billy to Jack and it is costing them a fortune,” she said.

She said the club had 36 teams and huge credibility nationally with US coaches involved at present. However, she said people in wheelchairs users were turned away.

At the same time she said funding as allocated to carry out work in St Mary’s Hall but did not start on time.

“€68,0000 had to be sent back,” she said.

Cllr Dwane Stanley doubled down on failure to apply for funding for the new centre saying she was “appalled”.

“For that application not to be made and us not informed is a scandal,” she said.

Cllr Dwane Stanley said an explanation of what has happened must be given by Laois County Council’s CEO John Mulholland as to what is happening and to get it back on track.

“Whatever about making the application and being told we’ve not funding but not to make the application - it’s just outrageous,” she said.

She said other things have been prioritised like a new library and courthouse. She said: “Can we not invest in the future of our own children?”

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald seconded the motion saying such a centre is badly needed. She said there is a proud tradition of basketball in Portlaoise.

Cllr Fitzgerald counted the cost to the Panthers club.

“They literally have nowhere to go. I think they are paying up to €40,000 in rent a year to different people,” she said.

Apart from being of benefit to the club and the people of Portlaoise, Cllr Fitzgerald said it had also been planned as a regional centre for sports which would be another major attraction for Portlaoise.

She said everybody must put their shoulder to the wheel.

Cllr Willie Aird backed the motions.

He thanked Portlaoise College for opening the facility to the club. He said it was an awful pity that other secondary schools could not open their halls to the club. He said other schools could be used in the interim.

Cllr Aird said matching funding could not be found to allow the €68,000 be spent on St Mary’s Hall. He said a huge amount of money needs to be invested in the hall and praised the committee for the work they are doing. Cllr Dwane Stanley said the grant had to have been spent by October of this year.

Cllr John Joe Fennelly said finding matching funding is becoming an issue for organisations that get grants.