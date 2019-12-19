Road crossing a council priority for two site Portlaoise school

Money to regenerate Portlaoise town centre is set to be spent on a pedestrian crossing to allow students to cross the road safely between two school buildings in Portlaoise.

Laois County Council has committed to installing a crossing near Dunamase College Portlaoise before the next school year when the school will share the old tech and the former CBS school.

Mr Wes Wilkinson, senior executive engineer, for the Portlaoise Municipal District made the promise to councillors for the town in reply to a motion from Catherine Fitzgerald.

“As part of the URDF (Urban Regeneration Development Fund) approved funding a pedestrian crossing will be provided at Tower Hill, subject to design considerations, and with a view to being in place by September 2020 as discussed and agreed by Laois Offaly Education and Training Board management,” he said in a written reply.

Mr Simon Walton, Director of Services, gave a commitment to senior council management that the work would be done.

“It is appropriate that the crossing at minimum would be provided before the commencement of the school term. That has been agreed with the management,” he said.

Councillors welcomed the commitment.

“It is just so important because there will be more students and the fact that they have to cross from one school to another,” said Cllr Fitzgerald.

She called for other traffic calming in the area. Apart from the school, she said it is a busy part of Portlaoise.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley said up to 300 students would be enrolled in 2019/2020. She expected the students to be sharing the schools for a number of years as there will be a lengthy process before the new school is built on the Timahoe Road.

Cllr Willie Aird urged the council to plan carefully the location of the crossing.

