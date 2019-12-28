Tommy Treacy feted for a lifetime of unceasing work

Family, friends and colleagues joined councillors and council officials in Portlaoise in February to honour one of the county's most popular and hardworking business people, Tommy Treacy.

Tommy was honoured with a civic reception for the promotion of Laois as a tourist destination principally through his involvement in his business, Laois Tourism, the Gordon Bennett Rally and many other events over the years that have attracted people to spend time in Laois.

There was also a lot of praise for his work for Laois Hospice via the Laois Vintage Club. Other achievements mentioned included his support for Laois GAA's All-Ireland winning teams.

He was also praised for his community work, while others commended him for how he and his family have benefited many Laois families by providing employment over several decades at Treacy's Bar and Restaurant and The Gandon Inn.

While he thanked the council for the honour, it was a mark of the man of action that Tommy didn't waste too much breath revelling in the glory of the moment.

Instead, he used the event to promote plans for what he hoped would be the biggest Gordon Bennett Rally to date, in June.

He recalled the early days of the rally in 2003. With the help of “petrolheads” - Sean Reilly, George Dalton and Cecil Lewis it was a one off event. It proved such a big success that it is now takes place each year.

“To put it mildly, it really has snowballed and Fáilte Ireland recognise it now as one of the most important festivals in the midlands,” he said.

Recent engagement with the tourism body looks set to move the event to a new level.

“Fáilte Ireland are bringing in at least 12 writers from motoring magazines during the festival to see what Gordon Bennett is all about. So that is going to give Gordon Bennett more coverage world wide and turn it into a really big event,” he said on the night.

Tom thanked all in Laois County Council and Laois Tourism who he worked with over the years. He said the key to success was cooperation.

“It's about working and linking together. We would not be where we are with the Gordon Bennett were it not for the fact that the committee, Laois County Council, Laois Tourism and Fáilte Ireland are all working together,” he said.

He also took the opportunity to put people on notice that a big push is in the works to ensure the Laois Vintage club reaches the €1 million mark for funds raised for Laois Hospice.

“To date we have raised €927,000. The Dubs may have the push for five but we have the push for one. We want to get to the €1 million mark in two years time and we want everyone's support to achieve that,” he said.

He thanked family friends for attending, especially his old friend Dickie Byrne.

As Cathaoirleach, Cllr John King had the honour of according Tommy with the civic reception.

“Tom is well known for his long and successful promotion of tourism in Laois and over the years has played a pivotal role in its development,” he said.

Cllr King said The Heath man was ahead of his time.

“He has worked tirelessly over the years to develop and promote Laois as a tourist destination,” he said.

Cllr King highlighted Tom's 30 year term as Laois Tourism Chairman and singled out his work on the Gordon Bennett Vintage run.

“In 2018 the run brought over 500 bed nights to local accommodation providers with an estimated value of €500,000 to the local market,” he said.

“It is always with a sense of pride that Laois County Council honours people who positively promote our county and country on both the national and international stage,” he said.

Outside tourism,Cllr King congratulated The Heath man on his work for Laois Hospice through the Laois Vintage run, and Laois GAA through his sponsorship of All-Ireland winning teams.

Among those to pay tribute were: Cllr Tom Mulhall, Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald, Cllr Mary Sweeney, Cllr Paschal McEvoy, Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley, Cllr Padraig Fleming, Cllr Pauline Madigan, Cllr Willie Aird, Cllr Seamus McDonald and Cllr Brendan Phelan. Council staff Gerry Murphy, and Donal Brennan also spoke as did former county secretary Louis Brennan and former TD John Moloney.