Laois councillors say public fear 5G radiowave ‘risk’

Laois councillors have asked Minister for Communications Richard Bruton to stop the rollout of the new 5G mobile network over the lack of study on health effects.

Cllr Aisling Moran led the call, tabled a motion to the November council meeting to ask Minister for Communications, Climate action and environment Richard Bruton to stop the rollout of 5G fifth generation cellular technology across Ireland.

“We as a council and public representatives have a moral and ethical responsibility to protect the health and wellbeing of our citizens. There is a reason why insurance companies will not insure 5G. This needs to be investigated further by an independent company with no financial gain,” Cllr Moran said.

“There is still no report by an independent body to say that electromagnetic waves are safe. This is short waveband so on most streets the antennas are only 50 to 150 metres apart. People will have faster broadband but at what cost? Countries like Belgium stopped their rollouts. I am not asking to halt progress. We will spend €3 billion for broadband to rural houses, so why put citizens at risk?” she said.

Her motion was supported by Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley.

“I don’t want to stop progress but I believe it should be put on hold. Communities are concerned where masts are going up, in Birchgrove and in O’Moore Place,” she said.

People are concerned that 5G signals are being emitted from LED streetlights she said.

“I contacted the engineer Farhan Nasiem and he assured me this isn’t happening. The lights have a connection on them but it is a control mechanism to individually switch them on or off. He said the council is not rolling it out. I am asking for a full independent review to ensure there are no health implications. We all want to see broadband but not at the cost of our health or our children’s health. It may be scaremongering, but we need to know,” she said.

Cllr Padraig Fleming and Tom Mulhall said the 5G issue came up on doorsteps in the local election.

Laois County Council is replacing its public lights with LED low energy bulbs, with 25% of the county done.

5G is the new generation of faster radiowave signal. It was launched in parts of Dublin and other big Irish cities this year. The World Health Organisation states that no adverse health effects are established by using mobiles but radio frequency radiation is “possibly carcinogenic” and risk is reduced by cutting phone use and going hands free.