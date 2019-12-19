More than €3 million for work on two busy Portlaoise roads

Two busy and recently linked roads Portlaoise roads are set to get more than €3 million next year in the budget allocation for Laois approved by the Government and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

The N80 Stradbally is set to get €2.3 million for improvement works while the N77 Abbeyleix road to the N80 is getting €900,000 for pavement works.

The biggest single allocation for Laois is €3.4 million for the N80 Maidenhead Realignment Scheme. The same east Laois road straightening project received €3.5 million in 2019.

Details of how the money will be spent on the Stradbally and Abbeyleix roads were not revealed in the Department of Transport figures. Both roads were connected in 2019 with the opening of the Southern Circular Route extension.

In total, Laois is set to get nearly €9.5 million through TII for roads improvement and maintenance work on national and regional. Most of the money will go on improvement.

It is an increase on the €7.5 million received last year and is also well ahead of the €1.1 million allocated in 2016.

The Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross said the funding was secured in Budget 2020. Nationally €450 million will be invested in maintaining and upgrading the national road infrastructure.

Michael Nolan CEO TII welcomed the funding.

“Today’s approval for funding by our Board allows TII to work with our local authority partners in delivering projects that will improve road user safety and enhance regional accessibility across the country for all road users. This level of investment allows us to continue to maintain and improve our national road network,” he said.

The Department of Transport said Project Ireland 2040 is a strategic delivery programme that will balance regional accessibility with local improvements project.