School principal needs Laois council's help to improve road safety
St Colmcille's NS Errill
Support the Principal in his request for road safety measures at St Colmcille's National School, Errill proposed Chairman Cllr John King at the Borris-in-Ossory /Mountmellick Municipal District meeting in December.
Acting Laois County Council Senior Executive Engineer Farhan Nasiem: “Road safety section will arrange to meet elected member and Principal of St Colmcille’s NS to identify exact location and required safety measures…road design will prepare safety proposals.”
