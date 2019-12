Repair the footpath at St Patrick’s Terrace and put public light on a lamppost at St Canice’s Terrace, all in Borris-in-Ossory, proposed Cllr Conor Bergin at a Municipal District meeting.

Acting Senior Executive Engineer Edmond Kenny told the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick meeting that the site would be reviewed for the installation of a “lantern”.