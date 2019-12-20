Lower paid public servants set for New Year's Day pay rise

Lower paid public servants who work in Laois and other parts of Ireland are set to get a pay rise from New Year's Day according to one of the country's main trade unions.

SIPTU says its members in the public service will receive a pay increase from January 1, 2020, as part of the Public Service Agreement 2018-2020. He said this places a particular emphasis on raising the wages of lower-paid workers employed by the State.

SIPTU Deputy General Secretary, John King, said public service workers who earn up to €32,000 per year will receive a basic pay increase of 0.5%. He said this is in addition to the 1.75% paid with effect from September 1, 2019 and a further 2% due on October 1.

He said that in addition, the income of public service workers will be further increased on January 1, 2020 with a raising of the threshold on the Additional Superannuation Charge to €34,500 giving an increase of approximately €250 per annum.

Mr King said these measures were agreed as part of the provisions of the Public Service Agreement 2018-2020.

“In negotiations for the current Public Service Agreement, SIPTU representatives prioritised the need for pay increases for lower-paid public service workers. It is essential that these staff, who form the backbone of our public services in areas including health and the local authorities, receive the recognition they deserve with pay increases which will allow them to better provide for themselves and their families.

“SIPTU remains committed to increasing the standard of living of these workers in any future Public Service Agreements,” concluded a statement.