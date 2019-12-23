Mountrath's Bloom HQ marks a new chapter in life of the town

On a gloriously hot sunny day in Mountrath in late June, the ribbon was cut to open a building transformed from a vacant convent into a hi tech business hub.

Bloom HQ, in the former Brigidine convent, offers an intial 36 business spaces for start-ups and for commuters taking a break from the daily slog to Dublin. It will cater for 100 in the long term.

It was officially opened by Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan on June 27.

“Here in Mountrath you have created state of the art top drawer facilities. Mountrath is on the move and it is open for business,” said Minister Flanagan.

The centre was the idea of Mountrath Community Forum, who have 17 projects in the convent school and throughout the town to restore life in the town.

Martin Meade is the chairman.

“A year ago we started this development and we are thrilled to bits seeing how it is going to work now and what we can offer in the community. We delegated BloomHQ to Edward Dunne, CEO of Síol, and the time and effort that he, June and Andrea have put into it has been brilliant, they are a godsend to Mountrath,” he said.

He also thanked Laois County Council, the builder Joe Hearns and Laois business support network.

Laois County Council CEO John Mulholland had high praise for the centre.

“The transformation has been truly remarkable. it is outrageously good.”

Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council Cllr Willie Aird congratulated Mountrath man Cllr James Kelly for “opening the door” of the council for the project.

The modern change is dramatic in the convent, while architectural features are carefully preserved. The parlour, where once visitors waited to be seen, is still a waiting room, but with beanbags and funky decor.

The nuns' dining room is a boardroom, and the girls' dining room has several glass walled offices with moveable two person desk pods that can be pushed outdoors to the the garden.

Walls are papered with images of the Slieve Blooms by local photographers.

Within a year the nuns' chapel will be an open plan work area with coffee dock.

Workers can use the busy gym in the main school building, and the hub has its own showers and canteen.

Edward Dunne is the CEO of the Síol foundation. Along with project manager Andrea Deering, he has strong local links.

They have made Bloom HQ a reality by offering their expertise, time and funding .

He said that Síol has invested about half a million Euro so far in Bloom HQ.

“We expect a great return in terms of benefiting the local community,” he said.

They will continue to expand Bloom HQ to offer space for 100 workers.

Ken Whitelaw, IDA Midlands Regional Business Development Manager said it was a superb legacy for the Brigidine sisters to hand over.

Bloom HQ also represented Laois in the national Pride of Place competition. Nominated by Laois County Council it was entered in the Creative Place Initiative category.