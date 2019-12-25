Longevity of Ossory Show is celebrated in Laois

You always plant a seed for the season to come and The Ossory Agriculture Show Society has been planting seeds for 121 years with a successful agricultural event attracting people from all over the country.

The comparison of farmers planting for the next season and The Ossory Show Society planning its next big move is how Director of Services at Laois County Council, Donal Brennan, praised the society at its Civic Reception in February.

“The Ossory Show is 121 years old. Through that period not only has it survived but it has thrived and grown and gone from success to success.

“Agricultural shows in many ways are like agriculture itself you always plant for the season to come.

“You have plans to grow and that is evidence of your planning to go forward from strength to strength,” Mr Brennan said.

There was a huge turnout and the hard work of all the members, sponsors and supporters was praised for such a successful event.

Chairperson Peter Ging said young people helping with the show have given it a new lease of life.

“Over the last number of years, it looked like the show was kind of going down because we were all getting on in age.

“Over the last four or five years, there are a number of younger people that have come in and they have really changed the show and we have gone from having the field half full of cars to now not having enough space for what we are putting in the field.”

Mr Ging thanked everyone involved for their hard work.

“It still is one of the best cattle shows in Ireland but we also have everything for the family now and that’s our aim to continue to grow our show.

“We can't do that without sponsorship and the help of everybody involved. Thank all our members for supporting us and working hard,” he said.

Former Chairperson of the show, Marty Phelan, said the show must go on and it is held on one of the best sites in the country.

“I was Chairman of the old show in the tin house and we acquired the site and it has developed into a wonderful showground in a very good location.

“The showgrounds now are an unbelievable amenity for the local area and it’s probably one of the best sites in the country.”

The Ossory Show originally took place at Donaghmore Workhouse Museum and moved to Rathdowney in 1915.

The show took the title of Laois County Show in 1927 and affiliated with the Irish Shows Association in the 1940s.

It celebrated 120 years in 2018 and has continued to keep pace with the changing times.

Then Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council, John King said the show is a significant part of Laois heritage.

Brian Stanley TD shared his earliest memories of the show and praised the hard work of the members.

Councillors Brendan Phelan, Caroline Dwane Stanley and James Kelly congratulated the society on the night.