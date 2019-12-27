Plaque unveiled to honour history of Durrow fire service

Durrow Fire and Rescue unveiled a plaque at the local Fire Station honouring all who had served in the Durrow brigade since its formation in 1942 at a special ceremony on Sunday, September 1.

Former firefighters and their families were all invited. An enthusiastic crowd turned up on the day.

Among those present were Bobby Hovenden, Johnny Moylan and Fin O’Brien, all of whom had served in the earliest days of the local brigade.

One of the many tales recounted on the day was the story of the night Heywood House, Ballinakill, was lost in a raging inferno.

On a bitter, cold night, January 31 1950, Fire Brigade units from Ballinakill, Abbeyleix, Durrow, Castlecomer, Ballyragget, Portlaoise and Kilkenny, all arrived at the scene of the fire.

By this time the blaze which had started in the roof, had spread rapidly, and it soon became apparent that the house would be destroyed.

As the inferno continued, two army units arrived from the Curragh Barracks, to try and assist the fire brigades in their efforts.

They said it was not only the ferocious flames they fought that night, but also the bitter, biting cold, as icicles from the water used to fight the fire, formed on their ladders.

Station Officer for Durrow, David Donohue, welcomed and thanked all who attended, before outlining that the idea behind the plaque, was to give fitting recognition to all firefighters who had served in Durrow.

Special mention was given to the wives, partners and families of the firefighters, as they too share the burden of commitment, that is required for the role of Retained Firefighter.

Chief Fire Officer for Laois, Declan Power, echoed this sentiment, and pointed out that the commitment of those that had served in Durrow, was best outlined by the plaque itself, which bore only 38 names, including the current crew, for the entire 77 year period.

Bobby Hovenden, who had also served as Station Officer, in Durrow, from 1969-1986, was then invited to join CFO Power to unveil the plaque.

Thanks was extended to Sean O’Brien Marblestone, and Steven Thomas, for their work in producing the piece.

Cut from polished limestone, the plaque depicts the county of Laois, featuring the names of all the firefighters, and identifying the terms of all five Station Officers.

It sits proudly and prominently, on the front facade of the building, between the two vehicle bay doors, and is indeed a very fitting tribute to all of those who served, and continue to serve their community.