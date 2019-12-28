Laois Rose 2019 chosen from a field of twenty

The 2019 Laois Rose was crowned in April at the selection night at Castle Durrow.

Portlaoise woman Sarah Bergin made an impression when she appeared on stage in Castle Durrow with her imaginary Big Bertha golf driver.

A final year nursing student in Galway university, Sarah teed off' in her stage interview as she would on the fairway in the Heath golf club, to hilarious commentary from MC Ollie Turner.

She talked about the challenges of being a student nurse, as she is now working full-time in hospital for her final year.

“It is quite overwhelming at times, but I wouldn't change it for the world. I've just finished four 13 hour shifts. I'm absolutely exhausted, it's tough going,” she admitted in her interview.

Sarah said that wants to work in the area of elderly and dementia care.

“You see so much of it in the hospital. They need more people.

“There are so many mental health issues and much more resources need to be put in,” she said.

Sarah finds time to play basketball too in Galway, while modestly claiming she was neither tall nor fast enough.

Sarah was sponsored by Caroline Bergin Real Estate auctioneers, her aunt's business, and was supported in the audience by parents Helen and John and her old school friends from Heywood Community School.

She was stunned to win from a field of 19 other girls.

“I always wanted to enter but I said to myself I'd never be picked. It's amazing to know that the three judges believed in me to represent this county.

It was her flatmate the 2018 Mayo Rose Rachel Gibbons who spurred her on to enter.

Sarah represented Laois at the Rose of Tralee in August, with a guaranteed televised interview where she hopes to show Daithí her golf swing.

Twenty wonderful, confident young Laois women made it a special night to remember at the Laois Rose Selection on Good Friday night.

Chloe McEvoy, sponsored by her employer Lilly's Bar, was the first ever Laois Rose entrant with Down Syndrome.

She had witty banter with MC Ollie Turner, chatting about her love of music.

After her strong rendition of Amazing Grace, Ollie jokingly blessed the crowd for mass to be told by Chloe “Excuse me Ollie It's not a church in here”.

She was stunned to tears later in the night when Ollie announced that Nathan Carter himself had phoned to give her tickets.

There were entertaining talent demos by some of the women. Mckayla Mulhall tried to teach Ollie to braid the hair of her dummy 'psycho Sally'. Horse mad Stephanie Carter whose ambition is to be a Garda, got him cantering around the stage on a hobby horse.

Beautician Sarah Palmer brought her uncle Tom Flynn on stage for a lively dance. Architecture student Annamae Muldowney went to the trouble of designing a stunning new Rose Dome in Tralee which she showed in a video.

Chloe Tobin Bergin taught Ollie some sign language, and yoga teacher Oonagh Hoey got everyone relaxed with meditation.

Several more chose to sing, including professional singer Lisa McEvoy who ended the interviews with a powerful version of Caledonia.

The interval raffle was in aid of two year old sick girl Mary Claire Knowles. Her mother Rose went on stage to explain how her little girl struggles with devastating seizures.

The best banner was won by Niamh and Katie, supporting Megan King, and best dressed were Eva Marie Dunne from Durrow and James Hyland from Ballybrittas.

More emotion was to come, when the 2018 Laois Rose, Grainne Hogan gave her final speech, at times close to tears.

“It's been the best year of my life,” she said thanking the former Laois Roses Maeve, Annmarie, Bernadette, Teresa, Ailbhe, Kate and Sarah for their support.”

In her onstage live television interview in the Dome in August Sarah played a blinder.

She whipped out golf clubs to play golf with Daithi O'Shea, narrowly letting him win best out of three putts into an image of his open mouth.

In a beautiful Laois blue ballgown, she chatted confidently, inviting Daithi to join her and the other Roses in the bath for a peppermint footsoak to ease their tired feet!

Unfortunately, however, it was not to be Laois' year but Sarah was a fantastic Rose and a proud ambassador for the county.