Plus ca change at Laois local elections

Four new faces entered the Council chamber when the new Council convened for the first time in June.

The local elections in late May saw little change overall.

In Portlaoise, out went Pauline Madigan of Fianna Fáil to be replaced by Fine Gael's Thomasina Connell.

Ms Madigan was selected on the Fianna Fáil ticket for the next General Election in Laois Offaly while Connell was a former Fine Gael General Election candidate.

In Portarlington Graiguecullen Aisling Moran replaced her father John who retired at the end of the 2014-19 council.

The Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick area saw the biggest change.

Two Laois villages and surrounding areas came out in force to return new faces.

Ollie Clooney made a huge breakthrough when he was overwhelmingly endorsed from his Durrow Cullohill base.

Conor Bergin was the youngest councillor coming from his base in Borris-in-Ossory.

Dave Goodwin, Fine Gael, and Brendan Phelan, Independent, lost out.

Less than half the people of Portlaoise voted to return candidates to Laois County Council.

Of the 21,810 people eligible to vote in the county's most populated district, just 10,370 cast their votes. This represented just 47% of the vote in the county town, which has seven seats on Laois County Council.

The turnout from the town itself could even be lower as more than than 2,500 number one votes went to candidates in rural areas of the district, which takes in Abbeyleix and Ballinakill.

This contrasted sharply with Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick where nearly 60% of people went to the polling station. The Municipal District has six seats and just over 20,700 voters.

Given that there were just nine candidates for six seats the turnout of nearly 51% in Portarlington Graiguecullen was relatively respectable.

It had an eligible electorate of 20,451.

The composition of the Council and electoral areas after the local elections is as follows:

Portlaoise Municipal District

Willie Aird - Fine Gael

John Joe Fennelly - Fianna Fáil

Caroline Dwane Stanley - Sinn Féin

Mary Sweeney - Fine Gael

Catherine Fitzgerald - Fianna Fáil

Noel Tuohy - Labour

Thomasina Connell - Fine Gael

(3 Fine Gael, 2 Fianna Fáil, 1 Sinn Fein, 1 Labour)

Borris-in-Ossory/ Mountmellick

Paddy Bracken - Fianna Fáil

James Kelly - Non-Party

Seamus McDonald - Fianna Fáil

Conor Bergin - Fine Gael

John King - Fine Gael

Ollie Clooney - Non-party

(2 Fine Gael, 2 Fianna Fáil, 2 Non-Party)

Portarlington/Graiguecullen

Padraig Fleming - Fianna Fáil

Aidan Mullins - Sinn Féin

Tom Mulhall - Fine Gael

Paschal McEvoy - Fianna Fáil

Ben Brennan - Non-Party

Aisling Moran - Fine Gael

(2 Fine Gael, 2 Fianna Fáil, 1 Sinn Fein and 1 Non-Party)

Laois County Council party breakdown

7 Fine Gael - 36.8%

6 Fianna Fáil - 31.5%

3 Non-Party - 15.7%

2 Sinn Fein - 10.5%

1 Labour - 5.2%