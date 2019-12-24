'The sound of the 'Land of O’Moore'

The launch of the “Land of O’Moore” music tape and L.P. in March 1983 was a ground breaking achievement in its time. It consisted of ten new songs on County Laois, composed and sung by Laois artistes.

Bill Lawlor, the multi-talented and much admired “Man for all Seasons” is a veritable institution in his own beloved Mountmellick for many decades.

He composed two of the songs, “Beautiful Clonaslee” and “Looking Down on County Laois”.

Presiding at the launch in Portlaoise all of 36 years ago, Bill termed the occasion as an historic one for the entire county, and indeed it was, as it was the first county to undertake such a remarkable venture.

Almost every county could boast of well-known songs associated with a particular county and many felt Laois was left behind in this regard.

It was widely felt that Laois had few songs of its own to brag about but this cassette helped to change such attitudes.

It proved hugely popular with the added bonus that a worthy charity, Laois Branch of the Society for the Blind, benefitted from the proceeds.

There might not have been a “Land of O’Moore” musical delight were it not for that prodigious composer of songs celebrating the largely previously unheralded magical marvels of his native county, Christy Cullen.

The Mountrath man, contributed no less than four of songs, “The Town I left behind”, “Dreams of Laois”, “Counting the Miles” as well as the tape’s title track, “Land of O’Moore”.

Christy went on to compose the beautiful melody, “Abbeyleix”, a town that run its own festival of song for some years. In the mid-1990s, Christy wrote the song that became, and continues to be, the anthem for the county, “Lovely Laois”.

Many nationally well-known performers have recorded the song but the most popular rendition , and was by one of the county’s best loved singers, Trudi Lalor, fittingly also from Mountrath. Her version became a national and international hit.

Yet another Mountrath personality, the late Seamus Reynolds, was the Musical Arranger for the tape and also composed one of the songs, “Sliabh Bloom”.

Seamus was no stranger to the world of popular music and his many talents were often displayed in local presentations of hit musical productions.

The tape also included “Our Wealth is not Counted in Coin”, written by Jim Scott to the music of Hugh and Marie Sheppard, from Durrow, “My Own Ballinakill” by Gertie O’Gorman and “Mountain Memories” by my close friend and former working colleague, Jim Yorke.

Jim, sadly no longer with us, was already well-known as the senior staff photographer for the Leinster Express. He and Christy Cullen initiated the project.

The songs became favourites with people throughout the county and the popular ditties were required listening in cars and in homes as well as at places of work, at dances and everywhere that Laois people gathered or partied for years afterwards.

The compositions were splendidly enhanced by the dulcet tones of the celebrated singers, Mary Sheridan, from Borris-in-Ossory, and Denis Cullen, from Pike-of-Rushall, a brother of Christy.

The musical backing was provided by equally renowned musicians, Noel Sheridan and Jimmy Quinlan, from Borris-in-Ossory, Brendan Breen, Portlaoise, Diarmuid Fitzgerald, Roscrea and James O’Neill, Mountmellick.

The recording was made at the Slane Studios, under the direction of proprietor, John Dee, who counted such noted artistes as Chris de Burgh and Johnny Logan among his clients.

John Dwyer, Pike-of-Rushall, acted as secretary to the group and he made a video of the recording as part of the marketing campaign.

The main sponsor was the now defunct PMPA insurance company, whose chairman, Joe Moore, a proud Laois man, said he was delighted to be the part of this great promotional project for the county.

The venture set a trend for a wealth of new musical talent to emerge in the county and with such projects as Music Generation Laois and a thriving Comhaltas Ceoltoiri tradition today, Laois is now well established as a leading brand on the music circuit.