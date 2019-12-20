Doubts over plan to downgrade Portlaoise hospital emerge after Ministerial meeting

Doubts have emerged over the implementation of downgrade plan for Portlaoise hospital on foot of a statement from Laois TD and Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan that the Government's national policy for the health service called Sláintecare will supersede the HSE strategy to remove services.

Minister Flanagan issued a statement following a meeting with the Minister for Health Simon Harris. Minister Flanagan said his ministerial colleague has clarified matters in relation to the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise (MRPH).

"The Minister for Health Simon Harris has made it clear that any reconfiguration plans are superseded by Sláintecare and that any health service reform or reconfiguration will now only take place within the implementation of the Slaintecare plan for regional health areas. He also confirmed there will be no decisions made which would reduce capacity in the health service at a time when there is clearly high demand and pressure on Emergency Departments around the country," he said.

A HSE-endorsed Dublin Midland Hospital Group plan for Portlaoise and the region was presented to Minister Harris in late 2017. It proposed the removal of A&E, maternity, paediatrics, ICU and most surgery from Portlaoise on a phased basis. It proposed reconfiguring other hospitals in Dublin, Kildare and Offaly in the process.

In his statement, Minister Flanagan highlighted what he described as the need for ongoing investment at MRHP, while acknowledging the opening of the €8 million medical assessment facility this year. He said urgent priories such as the improved and enhanced entrance to the hospital and the conversion of the former chapel for administration use must be advanced.

Minister Flanagan said the budget for MRHP continues to grow having increased by 44% since 2012 to €65m. Similarly, he said that growth in staff numbers continues as there are now 752 positions – an increase of 35 % in five years.

Minister Flanagan also said his colleague remained committed to a pledge first made in November 2017 when the future of the hospital was threatened.

“I am pleased that Minister Harris confirmed that he is proceeding with a consultation process on Portlaoise Hospital in order to provide an opportunity to patients, clinicians, staff and the local community to give their views on service configuration in Portlaoise.

“This is an important step to move on from the uncertainty which has hung over the hospital and to allow the voices of the people who are closest to the service to be heard," said a statement.

Minister Flanagan said he held a successful meeting with members from Portlaoise Hospital Action Committee on Friday, December 20.

Minister Flanagan said new Medical Assessment Unit and Day Ward unit opened in Jan 2019. He said this development was funded with a €7 million capital investment and additional revenue for medical and nursing staff.

He added that a link corridor ‘Hospital Street’ from AMAU to Emergency Department, with an investment of €900,000 is also complete.