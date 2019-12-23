1,000 prisoner Portlaoise jails could save Laois hospital believe campaigners

The reality and cost-effectiveness of Portlaoise's big prison complex having a hospital A&E nearby are believed to be the two big factors in the future of Portlaoise's hospital, campaigners have claimed.

The up to now inevitable drift toward downgrade of the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise may have been arrested as a result.

The Portlaoise Hospital Action Group believe that the Department of Justice and Department of Health have agreed that a prison complex of this size, 1,000 prisoners, must have access to a nearby hospital emergency department on a 24/7 basis.

Apart from the proximity, the increased cost of transferring prisoners to other hospitals in Portlaoise was downgraded has also been considered as crucial.

This requirement has not been previously seen as crucial by the HSE or the architect of the plan to reconfigure services, the former CEO of the Dublin Midland Hospital Group Dr Susan O'Reilly.

However, campaigners are now convinced that the presence of the country's biggest prison complex in the Laois town is a significant factor in a change of stance to strip back services. They also believe that the retention of A&E means other departments such as ICU, paediatrics and maternity will not be removed.

There are two prisons in Portlaoise, the large medium security Midlands Prison which accommodates around 850 prisoners and the high-security Portlaoise Prison which has about 240 inmates. Between them, the jails make up a quarter of the population of Irish Prison Service facilities. Hundreds of more prison officers and other staff work in the prisons including soldiers.

Parts of Portlaoise hospital are designed to accommodate prison transfers from the prisons. While all prisoner patients require prison officer escorts some are accompanied by members of the defence forces. Some of these prisoners will be treated in other hospitals but many are seen in Portlaoise.

The campaign group believe the presence of the prisons marks the future of Portlaoise hospital out from other smaller hospitals which have been downgraded or face downgrade.

The action group's secretary John Hanniffy says that if the A&E's retention is now policy, the HSE must legally implement this.

He believes that an alternative model for services submitted this year to the Department by the action group has also influenced.

Laois TD and Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan claimed last week that following a meeting with Minister for Health Simon Harris “uncertainty” has been removed.

In a statement, the Laois Minister also claimed that Minister Harris, who is believed to be due to visit Portlaoise early in 2020, says that the Government's health strategy, called Sláintecare, supersedes any existing reconfiguration plans.

Action group members believe that the downgrade plan is now effectively scrapped. They also believe that doctors and nurses who have not applied for vacancies in Portlaoise will now do so.

They hope to meet Minister Harris in January when it is claimed he will meet county councillors and visit the hospital.

The HSE, Irish Prison Service, the Departments of Health or Justice have not commented on the claims about the hospital's future.