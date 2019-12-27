Disqualified driver caught on the road by Laois Gardai on St Stephen's Day
A disqualified driver was detected on the roads in the Midlands on St Stephen's Day an is now facing a day in court after being arrested.
Laois Roads Policing Unit detected a disqualified driver this evening using the Garda Mobility App at an MIT checkpoint.
The driver was arrested and a court appearance will follow.
Cannabis also was found by Gardai during a subsequent search of the vehicle.
