Pedestrian injured after being hit by lorry in Abbeyleix

A male pedestrian has been seriously injured in a collision with a lorry in Abbeyleix in Laois.

The accident took place at about 2.15pm this Friday afternoon January 3, on the Main Street near the old Post Office.

As of 3.30pm the injured man was still on the scene and Gardaí confirm he is alive but injuries may be serious.

The army helicopter is on the scene awaiting to conduct an ambulance airlift. Gardaí and Laois Fire & Rescue Service and the ambulance service are also attending the accident.

The Emergency Services have closed the Main Street in Abbeyleix and are diverting traffic on alternative routes. It is expected that the Main Street will remain closed for a number of hours and may not be reopened until later tonight or tomorrow morning.

Motorists are advised by Gardaí to avoid the town.

The Abbeyleix Facebook page has posted the following (with above pic courtesy of the page).

"EXPECT DELAYS. Major incident in town centre requiring all emergency services including the Army Air support helicopter is causing major traffic delays. Avoid for the foreseeable future".